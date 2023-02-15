H2 Interactive announced that it will be officially listed on the PlayStation Store. Developed by Typhoon Studios and published by 505 Games, the action-adventure game “Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month (Wild Planet Journey: Best Employee Edition)” PS5 Traditional Chinese Version. The game language supports Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and English. Players who have already purchased the PS4 version can upgrade the PS5 version for free.

Journey to the Savage Planet is an action-adventure game from a first-person perspective. As the newest entrant to Kindred Aerospace, the fourth largest interstellar exploration company in the world, the player’s job is to judge whether the planet AR-Y 26 is suitable for human habitation. Players may lack exploration equipment and interstellar experience, but have novice luck!

The PS5 version of Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month supports optimized 4K graphics and 60 fps. And the game has added Martin Tweed, the CEO of “Kindred Aerospace” on the new video, and a humorous advertisement in the game. In addition, the additional content “Hot Garbage”, which requires payment on the PS4 version, is basically the additional content included in the PS5 version.

Features of the PS5 version of the game

more improved picture – Supports additional 4K graphics and 60 fps on PS5 version

Added interesting content – Added more interesting advertisements guaranteed by Martin Tweed, CEO of “Kindred Aerospace”

The additional content “Hot Garbage” basically includes – The PS5 version basically includes large-scale additional content, not the background AR Y-26 planet of this article, but other planets as background additional content

Two-player co-op – Play alone or in co-op!

Search, fight and discover – Investigate four unique biomes on the planet AR-Y26, each with their own flora and fauna to explore. Dozens of wacky creatures for you to find, sort and photograph.

equipment upgrade – An assortment of tools, weapons, and disposables let you create your own gameplay to face the challenge! Jet Boots! grapple! Acid Grenade! there are more!