Climate crisis: Extinction Rebellion blocks The Hague – 1500 arrests

Climate protest against government energy policy
With the blockade of the A12, the group Extinction Rebellion wanted to protest against the government’s energy policy. Several thousand people responded to a corresponding call. According to the ANP news agency, the police used a water cannon to prevent the demonstrators from closing the highway.
The officials intervened earlier this time than in previous disruptive actions by Extinction Rebellion, it said. The city of The Hague had previously warned that blocking the expressway was prohibited. Referring to this, a water cannon deployment had also been warned.
According to the ANP, Prime Minister Mark Rutte called it “absurd” that climate activists blocked the A12 despite an express ban by the mayor of The Hague. You should therefore not complain about the use of a water cannon. It’s their own fault for that.