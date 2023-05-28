a 28-year-old and two minors died, one seriously injured

Accident along the Perugia-Bettolle link during the night between 27 and 28 May. At Torricella a car flew off the highway and ended up in a field. The toll is three dead and one seriously injured. The firefighters, the carabinieri and the 118 were on site. The alarm went off around 3.40.

Update at 11.10 – The injured boy is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the Intensive Care Unit of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia.

Update at 12.15 – The Prosecutor of Perugia will open a file to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident. An autopsy will be ordered on the driver of the car, who died in the accident along with two other days. The fourth is hospitalized in very serious condition.

Update at 15.25 – In the dramatic accident in Torricella, a boy and two girls, one a minor, died. The three were found to be foreign citizens, residing in Perugia. The fourth, also a foreign citizen residing in Perugia, is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis in the intensive care unit of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia.

Update at 18.24 – According to what was reconstructed by the local newspapers, the victims of the accident are Julio Cesar Vera Quinonez, 28, of Ecuadorian origins and residing in Perugia, Nika Myshko, 16, and Ana Tuja, 15. Ana’s brother, the only survivor of the accident on the junction, is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis in the intensive care unit of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia.

News being updated

“A dramatic accident along the Perugia-Bettolle junction at the Torricella di Magione exit took the lives of three young people this morning at dawn. The identity of the boys is not yet known, although it seems to be excluded that they are people of the place. The dynamics of the facts are being reconstructed by the police forces. A heartfelt thanks to the carabinieri, the firefighters and the health personnel who intervened. The community of Magione, moved and shocked by what happened, gathers around the families involved”, writes the mayor of Magione, Giacomo Chiodini on Facebook.

Accident in the night, 26 year old died in the crash

Fatal accident in Gubbio

Also tonight, along the variant to Pian d’Assino, in Gubbio, a second fatal accident occurred. On site the firefighters, the carabinieri, the 118 and the Anas staff.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the driver of the car – a 26-year-old resident of the area – died. Unfortunately, help was useless.







