Comeback for the Citroën Fourgonnette box duck

AOld cars have charm and are loved by many. Citroën is now combining old and new in cooperation with the Italian coachbuilder Caselani and is reviving the venerable 2CV Fourgonnette based on the Berlingo panel van. This commercial vehicle, also known as the box duck in Germany, was built almost 1.25 million times between 1951 and 1978, and you can still see it from time to time in the French countryside today.

In order to make the Berlingo look like an old duck, the front grille, hood, bumper and fenders are removed and replaced with new fiberglass components. Incidentally, the round headlights come from the Jeep Wrangler, the Stellantis Group makes it possible. The “corrugated iron look” on the sides is just for show, it’s glued on. The rear is also made old with glued panels, the rear lights are of course round and extra large.

The hubcaps are original, they are still produced today, the replica doesn’t look 1:1 like the predecessor, but that wasn’t the intention either. “The original 2CV Fourgonnette should not be interpreted too literally, but the result should carry Citroën DNA,” says Citroën design chief Pierre Leclercq.









So far, Citroën is only planning a small series of 200 units, which will probably be sold out quickly. The conversion alone costs almost 20,000 euros, plus the Berlingo of course. Both diesel and petrol models can be transformed, and the electric Berlingo is also available as a Fourgonnette. Ten classic colors are on offer. You can order from the German dealer or from Caselani in Italy. In addition, used Berlingo can be converted.

The cheapest new Fourgonnette costs almost 65,000 euros as a petrol engine. But then you drive the commercial vehicle with loading area. As a five-seater, there is only the 1.5-liter diesel or the purely electric variant.