Jiarun and Jiatai teamed up to create a MRT house with a mangrove holiday atmosphere

After the epidemic, everyone’s life has gradually returned to normal, and the number of inbound and outbound tourists has also increased significantly. As banks in the United States affect the fluctuation of US stock prices, the relative Taiwan stock market has also continued to fluctuate at a high level. But what about the popularity of Taiwan’s real estate market? According to the statistics of Yongqing Real Estate Group, compared with March this year, Taipei increased by 6%, New Taipei by 4%, Taoyuan by 2%, Hsinchu by 8%, Taichung by 2%, and Tainan and Shanghai. Monthly flat, Kaohsiung slightly decreased by 1%. Global inflation remains high, and real estate has always been the best investment tool for anti-inflation. Southern Taiwan was affected by the TSMC setting effect before, causing both buying momentum and housing prices to rise. Residents entered the market, and long-term buyers naturally flooded into the Shuangbei area.

What about Linsantamsan, the most eye-catching area in New Taipei City? The hottest area in the real estate market recently is Danshui. Its construction and development include Danjiang Bridge, Danbei Expressway, Guandu New Bridge, Danhai Light Rail, etc., along the red line and golden axis to Xinyi District of Beishi. Shulin Station has become the favorite of the high elites; in addition, there are mangrove landscapes, which can be described as the most beautiful side. However, under the condition of enjoying both geographical advantages and landscapes, although the products launched by Tamsui New Town are aimed at the rigid demand of first-time buyers, the market lacks MRT houses with a holiday atmosphere, which can collect nature into life, but Don’t hide in the suburbs.

There will be a new project not far from Mangrove Station, and modern people are under pressure to love vacations, and the choice of hotels and resort hotels is also more and more important. From Hoshino Hotel, Aman Group, etc., these top resorts, in addition to having In addition to the invincible landscape, there is also a luxurious swimming pool. Once you enter, you can relax your body, mind, and spirit. However, why can’t such an extreme life be introduced into the residence and integrated into our life? Every day is like a vacation.

It is understood that a new mangrove project that meets this market gap is about to debut. The trader this time is jointly built by two well-known construction companies, Jiarun Construction and Jiatai Construction. Both have been engaged in construction and development for 20 years; and Jiarun Construction Lai Jiahong, chairman of the board of directors, was born in a grassroots business unit and had experience in the first-line construction companies of Xianglin Construction and Xinrun Xingye. Construction, understand the relationship between housing and life.” The chairman of Jiatai Construction, Wang Weisheng, started all the way from the first-line construction on the construction site, and has worked hard step by step until now. He has a deep understanding of the requirements of the construction link in order to achieve the highest quality of the project. He said: “We dare to be responsible for our construction From quality first to after-sales service, Jiatai Construction adheres to the core concept of people-oriented, focusing on space planning close to the modern life style, emphasizing comfort scale, aesthetic proportions, functional functions, and key details.” One is good at planning and aesthetics, and the other is rigorous about engineering quality. The strong team formed, mutual respect and supervision are unprecedented in other cases.

In sales, Jiarun Yiyu adopts “big surface width” and “big opening windows”, and the architecture pays attention to “sunshine, air, and water”.Picture/provided by the operator

Jiarun Construction, a cutting-edge brand, emphasizes “sunshine, air, and water” in its brand DNA. No matter how troublesome the planning is, it must insist on “big surface width” and “big windows”. Another Jiatai Construction focuses on improving human nature, design, and refinement. , the four connotations of architecture, uphold the spirit of the staff, insist on high-quality construction, won the favor of the residents, and won the “National Architecture Gold Prize” for many times. The person in charge of the young construction company leads the new trend of thinking and introduces all the elements needed for vacation into the residence to make life better and more textured. The most beautiful scenery of Tamsui is collected at home, which is waiting to be seen.

Jiatai Fenghe, which is being sold by Jiatai Construction, is a triple-indicative case that has set a new record in local price and sales, and will start construction in the second quarter of 2023.Picture/provided by the operator

The post Jiarun and Jiatai teamed up to create a mangrove resort atmosphere MRT house appeared first on Business Times.