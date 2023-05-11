Home » In an attack against a subject, a Civil Defense volunteer was murdered in Pailitas
News

by admin
An attack that was directed against a subject identified as Jhon Jairo Díaz Niño, demobilized from the AUC, ended up killing Alfredo Mora Angarita, a 71-year-old older adult who had dedicated part of his life to being a civil defense volunteer. .

This event was recorded on 5th Street with Carrera 4, in the Lucerna neighborhood of the municipality of Pailitas, Cesar.

According to what was stated by the citizens, the victims were at the aforementioned address, at which time they were approached by two individuals aboard a motorcycle who drew firearms and without saying a word, turned it against Díaz Niño*, who fled of the site.

In the middle of the shots, he was hit by projectiles and badly wounded, while Mora Angarita was hit by a bullet and died.

The authorities stressed that the criminal attack was directed at the injured man and that the motives are the subject of investigation.

The Cesar sectional directorate of the Civil Defense, officials and volunteers indicated that they deeply regret the death of the volunteer Alfredo Mora Angarita of the Jdc Pailitas, as a result of an attack in which he was a victim.

