Comparison of Deye and Hoymiles inverters

The balcony power plant scandal continues to circulate. Deye inverters lack a relay required in Germany to meet an important VDE standard and conform to the certificate issued. But there are also two other problems that are now becoming increasingly clear.

The balcony power plant boom is overshadowed by a real scandal. The extremely popular Deye inverters cause problems. The Chinese company had its inverters certified, but subsequently removed a safety-related relay and actually lost its operating permit. Like a magician, however, Deye has one solution out of a hat, which lay in the drawer already fully developed. You can order an upstream relay for free from the manufacturer. This should ensure NA protection again. But there are other problems.

More problems with Deye inverters

An interesting comparison between that It says SUN600G3-EU-230 and Hoymile’s HM-600 shows that the Deye inverter has other problems. Thus generated the faulty model more electromagnetic interference than the Hoymiles model. The deflections at the inputs and outputs on the measuring device are significantly higher and could interfere with radio waves from other devices, such as the WLAN signal. That was also the original warning that the Federal Network Agency issued.

At that time, the missing relay was not yet known. But you can actually do something about it by Ferrite ring cores clamped to the cables (view at Amazon). With the ferrite toroidal cores, the deflection was significantly lower. You probably know the knobs from some connection cables.

Another problem of the Deye inverter is that switch-on behavior. After just a few seconds, energy is produced by the solar cells and fed directly into the home network. Actually, in Germany, it is stipulated that the start-up happens much more slowly, as is the case with the Hoymiles inverter. This is also not supposed to comply with the regulations.

The experimental setup is explained in detail in the video:

Is this all dangerous?

Not really. Even without a relay, the Deye inverter switches off extremely quickly and works reliably. Nevertheless, regulations in Germany are circumvented with the inverters, to which other manufacturers such as Hoymiles adhere. And that is exactly what must not happen, especially not if a certificate is sent that explicitly deals with exactly this security mechanism. Changing that on your own just doesn’t work. In the meantime, the Federal Network Agency has provided more clarity.

