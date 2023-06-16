Core processors get a new name

The era of Intel Core i processors is over. With the introduction of the next generation, the CPUs get a new name.

Image: Intel

Intel has now officially confirmed the rumors. The typical “Core i” designation, which the manufacturer has been using for its processors for 15 years now, will be abandoned with the release of the upcoming Meteor Lake generation. Instead, an alternative naming will be used in the future.

“To better align our product strategies, we are introducing a branding structure that helps PC buyers better distinguish the best of our latest technology from our mainstream offerings,” the announcement reads.

The future processors are simply called Intel Core 3/5/7/9 – depending on the performance class. The “most advanced client processors” are also given the suffix “Ultra”. Model number including generation information is appended to the end. The rollout of the new names is set to begin later this year when the first models of the Meteor Lake generation are released.

Meteor Lake represents a turning point in Intel’s client processor roadmap. It will be the first client processor to be manufactured on the new Intel 4 process node. It is the first client chiplet design enabled by Fovero’s advanced 3D packaging technology and will offer improved power efficiency and graphics performance. It is also the first Intel client processor to feature a dedicated AI engine: Intel AI Boost.

