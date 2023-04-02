Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Friday, April 7th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 4:29 a.m. and 7:17 a.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 881 flights have taken off from here and 33 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 175 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Intelsat 40e is an advanced geostationary satellite that will provide high-throughput coast-to-coast services to Intelsat’s government and enterprise customers in North and Central America. The satellite’s capabilities will support the growing number of customers who rely on Intelsat’s managed services and solutions to easily integrate the satellite into their overall network and communications strategies.

Onboard the Intelsat 40e satellite is NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) project, a geoscientific instrument that will monitor air pollution over North America in unprecedented detail.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Intelsat 40e at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Intelsat 40e Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 07.04.2023 Orbit geostationary transfer orbit Status confirmed Land the USA Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 02.04.2023at 05:46.

