LG’s Inverter Direct Drive Motor reaches milestone with 100 million units produced

DOUALA, Cameroon, March 31, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- We live in the age of technology: new improvised technologies are replacing old ones to make life easier and better. Washing machines are one of the technologies that have revolutionized the most dreaded household chore by turning it into a “load and do” type task.

That said, LG brings you the best front and top loading washing machines with advanced technologies, allowing you to do your laundry smoothly, save on your electricity bill, protect the environment and wash your clothes. gently delicate so that they are not damaged by washing.

LG washing machines are equipped with many advanced features to meet all laundry requirements, such as the LG tub clean function which automatically cleans the washing machine and much more.

Advantages of LG Top and Front Load Washers

Incredibly clean clothes – There’s nothing more disappointing than washing the same clothes twice, especially when you’re in a rush to dry them, iron them, and be ready to wear them. This is not a problem you will face with the best washing machines. LG top load washing machines use many features to give you clean clothes, such as:

turbo drum

Conventional washing machines have a fixed drum, but LG washing machines have rotating drums opposed to the rotating pulsator, which creates a powerful stream of water. Thus, the flow of water removes the most stubborn and tough dirt.

Smart movement

The Smart Inverter offers three motion modes. The first is the agitation motion, which provides a powerful wash, ideal for cotton and heavy stain removal. Then the spinning motion helps prevent your clothes from twisting and tangling, and it takes care of lightly soiled clothes, suitable for all fabrics. Finally, the rocking motion is dedicated to delicate fabrics that require gentle care.

Punch +

With one main pulsator and three mini pulsators, LG’s best top-loading washing machines create a powerful stream of water that mixes laundry up and down repeatedly to wash all parts evenly. Wash your clothes twice? This is no longer the case !

LG’s front-loading washing machines are a quiet, reliable and spacious option for your laundry and are designed to make life better. To meet the need for washing machines with high standards of cleaning and hygiene, LG’s Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AIDD) washing machine comes with a high temperature water wash that eliminates germs and bacteria. Thanks to the advantages of AI DD new washing machines are able to deliver a thorough yet gentle clean by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster, better wash results.

More information here https://www.lg.com/africa_fr/washing-machines

LG Inverte Direct Drive Motorr

LG Electronics (LG) announces that production of its Inverter Direct Drive motor (DD ) exceeded 100 million units. The company’s differentiated motor technology is a major factor in the strong, reliable performance and continued global popularity of LG’s industry-leading laundry solutions.

Free cleaning service

LG Electronics performs its annual free cleaning service in selected West African countries. LG-certified technicians will visit the site to inspect affected products, especially washing machines. These products are usually maintained and deep cleaned.

The countries where these activities will be carried out are: Mali, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire from April 3 to 15, 2023; while Cameroon and Benin free cleaning service starts from April 18 to May 2, 2023.

For more information, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LmM26bB7jlQ-hyaWYw-p1N7enTrGz2Rb/view for location of LG service center and activity contact. See also https://www.lg.com/africa_fr/support/locate-repair-center

