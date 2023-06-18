Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Sunday, June 18th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 10:04 p.m. and 01:02 a.m. exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 890 flights have taken off from here and 34 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 184 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the mission “Satria-1”:

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Indonesian geostationary communications satellite

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Satria-1 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Because-1 Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 18.06.2023 Orbit geostationary transfer orbit Status ready to go Land the USA Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 17.06.2023at 07:25.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de