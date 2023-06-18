Home » Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Falcon 9 launch
Technology

Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Falcon 9 launch

by admin
Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently Sunday, June 18th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 10:04 p.m. and 01:02 a.m. exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 890 flights have taken off from here and 34 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 184 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the mission “Satria-1”:

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Indonesian geostationary communications satellite

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

See also  A must-have for Windows users!Microsoft Announces the 2023 Best 10 App Awards List-Free Electronic News 3C Technology

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Satria-1 at a glance:

rocket Falcon 9
Full name Falcon 9 Block 5
launch service provider SpaceX
Missionsname Because-1
Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems
start time 18.06.2023
Orbit geostationary transfer orbit
Status ready to go
Land the USA
Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 17.06.2023at 07:25.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Rumor has it that Instagram has developed an...

What is The Trouble with 3 Bodies, the...

2023 TV Chip Ladder Map: Understand the core...

Audible Offer: Six months 50% discount and more...

What is The Trouble with 3 Bodies, the...

The new version of PlayStation Plus subscription service...

The 7 best external hard drives for data...

Account sharing: Netflix scam pays off

Razer Updates 14-inch Blade Gaming Laptop with AMD’s...

Last provocation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy