Maibock goulash with mushrooms | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the fund:

A good venison stock is essential for a perfect venison goulash. The production is simple and can be done in advance.

Wash and dry the venison bones. Clean the vegetables and onion and cut into pieces. Roast the venison bones in a saucepan until golden brown, add the vegetables and pieces of onion and also brown them a little. Add tomato paste and deglaze with red wine and water. Place the laurel, juniper berries and rosemary in the stock and cook over a medium heat for about 1.5 hours. Skim off the foam from time to time.

Pour the stock through a fine sieve and collect the ingredients. If you like, you can also pass the liquid through a fine cloth. Season the stock with a little salt. Set aside part for the goulash, the rest freezes well.

Ingredients for the goulash:

Wash the meat, dry well and portion. Peel onions and cut into slivers. Heat the clarified butter in a casserole and fry the goulash in small portions until golden brown all over. Remove. Fry the onions in the same fat.

Mix the onions and meat cubes, pour over the stock and red wine. Add the spices and the porcini mushroom powder and lightly salt the goulash. Instead of porcini powder, you can grind or soak dried porcini mushrooms and add them to the goulash. Close the pot and stew the goulash over a low heat for about 1 hour. Depending on the texture, the meat may need to cook a little longer until it is soft and juicy.

Take the meat out of the pot and mix up the sauce with the leftover onions. If you like, you can bind the sauce with flour butter. Knead the butter and flour in equal parts and add to the sauce in small portions until the desired consistency is reached. Pour the goulash back into the pot and season again.

Clean mushrooms, for example fresh chanterelles, sauté in clarified butter and mix into the finished goulash. Whip the cream and top the dish with it.



