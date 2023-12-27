Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the Long March 11 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 11 is on.

This information is known about the start of Long March 11:

The last start time window for the Long March 11 is currently Monday, December 25th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go off between 10:20 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle has successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider of the Long March 11 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket was stationed on Google Maps. The location is Sea Launch, more precisely: Bo Run Jiu Zhou mobile launch platform. A total of 47 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 2 completed launches.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is the mission of Long March 11?

The Long March 11 flight is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

3 satellites for unknown testing purposes, officially called “Orbital Technology Tests”.

The Long March 11 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the planet orbiting the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, exploration, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Long March 11 | Shiyan 24C at a glance:

RocketLong March 11Full nameLong March 11Launch service providerChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission nameShiyan 24CMission typeGovernment flight in the category “Top Secret”Launch timeDecember 25, 2023Orbitsun-synchronous orbitStatusSuccessfully launchedLandLocationSea Launch

The last time this information was updated is: 26.12.2023at 7:05 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? Find out which pieces of rock will approach the Earth in 2022 here. We also give you every day on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near Earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

