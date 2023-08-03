Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the next Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to be launched and which mission the Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M:

The next start time window for the Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M is currently Monday, August 7th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M is the Russian Space Forces. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russian Federation, more precisely: 43/4 (43R). A total of 1661 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 315 successful launches.

What is the mission of Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M?

Glonass-K2 is the fourth generation of satellites for the GLONASS satellite navigation system. GLONASS is a Russian space-based navigation system comparable to the similar systems GPS and Galileo. This generation improves accuracy, power consumption and durability. Each satellite is depressurized, weighs 1645 kg and has a service life of 10 years.

The Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M starts its mission in the mean earth orbit. This is at an altitude of 2,000 to 36,000 kilometers. It is primarily used for global communications and navigation satellites.

All information about Soyuz 2.1b/Fregat-M | Glonass-K2 No. 13 at a glance:

RocketSoyuz 2.1b/Fregat-MFull NameSoyuz 2.1b Fregat-MLaunch Service ProviderRussian Space ForcesMission NameGlonass-K2 No. 13Mission TypeLaunch Time07.08.2023OrbitMiddle Er OrbitStatusReady for LaunchCountryRUSLocationPlesetsk Cosmodrome, Russian Federation

The last update time for this information is the 03.08.2023at 03:11.

