Cybersecurity, Exclusive Networks and ThriveDX fill the skill gap

According to a 2022 Fortinet study on Cybersecurity Skills Gap, 60% of organizations struggle to recruit cybersecurity talent, 52% experience issues retaining skilled employees, and 67% agree this talent shortage poses an additional risk to their organizations. No less worrying is the ThriveDX survey of 2022 Global Cybersecurity Awareness Training Conducted on more than 1,900 CISOs, security leaders and IT professionals, according to which 65% believe that security programs information security awareness need to be scaled up, and 87% think reducing cyber risk requires a combination of knowledgeable employees and technology. Because of this, Exclusive Networks, global cybersecurity specialist for trusted digital infrastructure, and ThriveDXexperts in end-to-end cybersecurity training and talent solutions that address human error with a 360° approach, have decided to broaden their collaboration to advance the state of the “human factor” in cybersecurity e address the shortage of talents and skills in cyber security.

End-to-end training and talent resources to our global network of over 25,000 partners

The collaboration is based on the participation of Exclusive Networks as partner fondatore nel ThriveDX Cyber Talent Hub (CTH) which, announced in July last year, brings together visionary employers and educators to create a sustainable and scalable platform which has the goal of attracting, retaining, promoting and continuously develop computer talent.

Ultimately, Exclusive Networks will deliver ThriveDX’s end-to-end expertise and talent solutions to its reseller network through its innovative X-OD on-demand platform, to help improve the cybersecurity posture of more than 100,000 customers finals around the world. In addition, the two companies will also continue to work closely on the design and implementation of the Cyber ​​Talent Hub.

“As global threats continue to increase, it’s more important than ever to invest in the talented people who can help us combat these new risks. Exclusive Networks is proud to play the role of “champion” in enabling the next generation of cyber talent, working alongside leading innovators like ThriveDX to help enhance the capabilities of our team, our partners and the cyber security ecosystem in general,” he said Jesper Trolle, CEO di Exclusive Networks.

“In the past year, 80% of organizations have experienced one or more breaches, with nearly half of these events costing more than $1 million to remediate. Together with ThriveDX we aim to bring a unique offering to our specialized cybersecurity ecosystem of more than 25,500 market-leading partners and vendors, helping to bridge the cybersecurity skills, talent shortage and combat these growing risks,” he said. Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development & Ecosystems di Exclusive Networks.