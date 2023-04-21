Top-notch agricultural products from all over the world participate in a grand business event – the 8th Beijing International High-quality Agricultural Products Exhibition and Trade Fair opened in Beijing on April 20_TOM News

Prosperous commerce leads to prosperous economy, strong commerce leads to strong development,Agricultural TradeAs an important industry related to the national economy and people’s livelihood, it is of great significance to promote the prosperity and development of agriculture and rural areas and the revitalization of rural areas.When the spring blossoms in 2023, the 8th Beijing International HighAgricultural Products Exhibition and Trade Fair(hereinafter referred to as “Agricultural Fair”) will be grandly opened on April 20 at Beijing China International Exhibition Center (Old Hall)!





Yuan Ting Ze Hui global agricultural cutting-edge goods gather in Beijing

The industry and development orientation of the capital Beijing, extensive international influence, complete transportation, accommodation, convenient transportation, complete exhibition halls and other software and hardware supporting facilities, and continuously strong consumer demand for agricultural products have brought huge opportunities for the holding of the Agricultural Fair. advantages and opportunities. This year’s Agricultural Fair has attracted 500+ exhibitors. This year’s exhibits are more abundant than the previous one. From the northeast to Hainan, from Shanghai to Xinjiang, the country’s direct procurement of top-notch products, famous specialties, geographically iconic products, and green organic agricultural products have gathered in Beijing. · China International Exhibition Center helps purchasers to purchase delicious food from all over the world in one stop. On the first day of the opening, there was a constant stream of people in the exhibition hall, attracting a large number of merchants and consumers to purchase.









Kesiyun is an excellent platform for displaying and trading high-quality agricultural products

As in the past, this year’s Agricultural Fair has attracted a large number of agricultural product companies from all over the country. Inner Mongolia, Harbin, Linyi, Yulin, Yichang, Huai’an, Pengzhou, Dehong Prefecture, Tianmen and other provinces and cities led delegations to participate in the exhibition. The Agricultural Fair will build farmers’ farms The bridge between consumers and end consumers opens up sales channels for agricultural products, finds sources of goods for buyers, promotes rural prosperity, and helps rural revitalization.

It is worth mentioning that with the popularization of the Internet, e-commerce live broadcasting has become an important channel for the sale of agricultural products. Agricultural products that were originally “hidden in the mountains and unknown” are sold to all parts of the country through online platforms, effectively realizing the circulation of factor resources between regions, driving Agricultural development and upgrading, rural entrepreneurship and employment, and farmers increasing their income and becoming rich. This year’s Agricultural Fair has attracted the attention of many Douyin KOLs. The live broadcast of the Agricultural Fair and the development of the agricultural industry through e-commerce are not only an important way to increase farmers’ income and become rich, but also an important engine to promote rural revitalization and the “internal circulation” of the economy. It is believed that in the next few years, it will achieve a blowout development.





Wonderful product display & concurrent activities Spectrum business event

This year’s Agricultural Fair will not only have a dazzling array of beautiful and delicious agricultural product trading displays, but will also host the 2023 China Smart Agriculture Development Conference, the 13th Modern Urban Agriculture High-Level Forum, and the 2023 China Food and Drug Health Industry Development Forum and China Agricultural Exhibition Association Food and Drug Health Professional committee (preparation) working meeting, “Harmonious Village” construction and planning academic seminar, Inner Mongolia green and high-quality agricultural and livestock products promotion meeting in Beijing, Harbin Good Grain and Oil China Tour (Beijing) promotion meeting and other colorful concurrent activities, inviting authoritative agricultural experts Decode new trends and trends in agricultural development in the new era, so that farmers can grasp first-hand information and arrange agricultural activities in a timely manner. On the wings of business take-off. The integration of exhibitions, various forms, and splendor will promote the trade and circulation of high-quality agricultural products across the country and contribute to the prosperity and development of my country’s agriculture. Welcome buyers from all over the country to come to study, communicate and negotiate trade!







