the questions will start tomorrow

The decree that establishes methods and terms to request the non-repayable grant is operational

Published today on the website of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy the ministerial decree establishing the methods, terms and models for submitting applications to access the “Fund for companies operating in the artistic pottery he was born in artistic glass di Murano”, implemented by article 1 paragraphs 52 and 53 of the budget law 197/2022 with a budget of 1.5 million euros for the year 2023.

This is a non-refundable grant, intended for companies with operational headquarters on the island of Murano (Venice) and operating in the glass manufacturing and glass product sectors (ATECO code 23.1) or artistic ceramics (ATECO code 23.41), to contain the negative effects caused by the conflict in Ukraine and the consequent increases in the prices of electricity and natural gas.

Non-subsidised or partially subsidized expenses are eligible for exceeding the de minimis plafond, relating to energy bills already the subject of an application for a contribution for the measure referred to in the decree of the Minister of Economic Development of 29 March 2022, in addition to the costs for energy bills in the period between 16 May 2022 and 31 August 2023 which have not already been the subject of the subsidy .

From April 22, 2023 and until 18 maggio 2023 Applications relating to expenses already applied for in 2022 but which had not been financed, in whole or in part, due to the constraints imposed by the “de minimis” regime, may be sent to the Ministry using the appropriate form. From 30 June and until September 20, 2023 however, new applications may be forwarded to the Ministry.

“This is a very important response, aimed at one of the sectors most affected by the increase in electricity and natural gas prices: from tomorrow companies will be able to submit applications to face the challenges associated with the creation of products with greater serenity which are a flagship of our Made in Italy in the world“ Minister Adolfo commented bear.

For more information