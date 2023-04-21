WEITE – New Kraut/Psych-Rock Supergroup and their debut “Assemblage”

WIDE Feat. Members Of ELDER, HIGH FIGHTER, DELVING & LAWNS release first album details and a first teaser! The debut album “Assemblage”, out on July 14, 2023 via Stickman Records!

Weite, the new prog psych/kraut band comprised of Nicholas DiSalvo (Elder, Delving) and Michael Risberg (Elder), along with Ginger Boysen (High Fighter) and Ben Lubin (Lawns), have new details on their highly anticipated debut album Assemblage, out July 14, 2023 via Stickman Records.

The following video teaser has already provided a first glimpse of it:

Weite was originally conceived as a one-off winter project by Boysen, who approached DiSalvo and Risberg with the idea of ​​writing and recording a record within a week. After playing together in DiSalvo’s live band for his project Delving, a certain musical chemistry was already evident. The three recruited Berlin-based English guitarist Lubin to complete the quartet and holed up for a week of intense songwriting.

They shared their different musical interests and often swapped instruments. This quickly resulted in a series of songs that reflect the shared love for psychedelic music of the 60s and 70s, krautrock, jazz and listening to a motoric beat for 20 minutes. The troupe set out to record in a brief session at Big Snuff Studios with frequent collaborator Richard Behrens, and within days Assemblage was born. In the live recordings, Behrens captured the essence of the session, sometimes soft, sometimes intense, and the five then embellished the raw recordings with a healthy dose of experimental overdubs.

After many banal discussions and almost a year after the project’s completion, Weite was officially born when the group decided to continue the project as a proper band. “We had no intention of forming a band, but it kind of happened,” the band said recently. “It turned out to be pretty cool, too cool to just be a one-off, so we decided to keep it going. WIDE was officially born; the word means “expansion,” “width,” or “breadth,” a couple of adjectives we would use to describe our sound.”

„Assemblage“ track listing:

1. Uncharted territory

2. Inflamed

3. Rope

4. Murmuration



Wide live:

13.07.23 – DE – Berlin | Canteen at Berghain

15.07.23 – DE – Hamburg | port sound

Band-Links:

