D-LINK router at risk: New critical vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for D-LINK routers. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Advisory Database (Status: 06/29/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

D-LINK Router Security Advisory – Critical Risk

Risk level: 4 (critical)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 9,3

Remote attack: Yes

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “critical” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

D-LINK Router Bug: Effects when exploiting the known vulnerabilities

Routers from D-LINK contain a firewall and usually a WLAN interface. The devices are mainly designed for private users and small businesses.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in D-LINK DIR-823G routers to perform an unspecified attack or to execute arbitrary operating system commands.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-26613, CVE-2023-26616 und CVE-2023-26612.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

D-LINK Router DIR-823G 1.02B05 (cpe:/h:d-link:router)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for D-LINK routers. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/30/2023 – Initial version

