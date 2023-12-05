DAZN is planning a free subscription: free Bundesliga broadcasts soon?

According to media reports, DAZN is planning to introduce a free streaming subscription. The aim is to attract new customers to the platform with high-quality broadcasts.

The website SportBuzzer reports on the plans, which in turn refers to DAZN’s Germany boss Alice Mascia. Accordingly, registration on the platform is necessary for the planned subscription, but there should be no fees whatsoever. “We firmly believe, especially with the introduction of the freemium tier, that not every content needs to be monetized behind a paywall,” Mascia is quoted as saying.

It is still unclear what content the free subscription version should cover. However, there should also be some top-class players there. It is quite possible that DAZN would like to use selected highlights from the Bundesliga or other important competitions in order to appeal to as many people as possible and thus advertise their own service. We may know more soon. The free subscription is scheduled to start later this month.

DAZN in criticism

With the announcement, DAZN could take some of the wind out of the sails of the increasingly loud criticism. Not only that prices have increased significantly in recent months. Only recently revealed that the range of functions of the premium subscription had also been restricted. Accounts have previously registered six different devices and watched up to two streams in parallel, but new customers only have a maximum of three devices and one stream available to them.

Accordingly, customers are not very enthusiastic about the development of the streaming platform. On social media you can find a lot of critical comments under almost all of DAZN’s postings. A free subscription could certainly help to polish up the image again.