Duck with apple-red cabbage and potato dumplings | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the dumplings:

Peel the potatoes and boil them in salted water. Then drain the water, let the potatoes cool and press them through a press. Add spelled flour and eggs. Season with salt and nutmeg, mix well and form dumplings from the mixture.

Bring water to a boil in a pot. Add cornstarch to the cooking water and carefully slide the dumplings into it. They’re ready when they float to the top. Remove from the cooking water with a ladle. Either serve straight away or let cool completely, place individually in freezer bags and freeze and reheat as needed.

Warm up dumplings:

The pre-cooked and frozen dumplings can be reheated as needed. To do this, bring salted water to the boil in a pot and add the still frozen dumplings to the cooking water. Do not defrost the dumplings beforehand, otherwise they will fall apart when cooked again.

Ingredients for the apple red cabbage:

Remove the cover leaves from the red cabbage, quarter the cabbage, remove the stalk and cut the cabbage into thin strips. Remove the core from the apples and dice them. Cut onion into small cubes. Put all the spices in a tea bag. Place the red cabbage strips in a large bowl, pour over the apple juice, vinegar and red wine, add salt and knead thoroughly until the strips feel a little softer. Then mix in the apple cubes and knead again if necessary. Then let it rest for a good 30 minutes.

Heat the frying oil in a large pot, gradually add the marinated apple and red cabbage to the pot and sauté well. Deglaze with the marinade and fill with vegetable stock. Add the spice sachet and simmer for at least 2 hours, do not boil. Stir well every now and then so that nothing burns. Serve at the end of cooking or refrigerate for storage.

Storing apple red cabbage:

Once the apple-red cabbage is ready, you can put it in a sterile screw-top jar (boiled in hot water), close it well with a sterile lid and store it upside down. This will keep it for at least 1 week.

Ingredients for the sauce:

Clean vegetables and cut into larger cubes. Heat frying oil in a large pan and add duck bones. Sauté them well until they are dark brown. Then add the onion, carrot and celery cubes and sauté well until they are brown too. Add tomato paste and roast. Deglaze with red wine and allow to reduce. Finally, fill with chicken stock, add bay leaf and peppercorns, salt and let everything reduce again. Strain the finished sauce through a fine sieve. It will keep in the refrigerator in a sterile screw-top jar for at least 1 week.

Ingredients for the duck:

Wash the duck legs and dry well with kitchen paper. Put plenty of salt in a baking dish and place the duck legs in it so that they are completely covered with salt. Let it rest in the salt bed in the refrigerator for at least 1, preferably 2 hours.

Then remove the legs and remove as much salt as possible. Heat a mixture of two thirds oil and one third water in a pot and cook the legs until the meat is cooked. Remove and drain well on kitchen paper.

Now prepare the duck breast: Season with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat the frying oil in a pan and fry the duck breast on the skin side first. Fry until as much fat as possible has been rendered, then fry on the meat side until golden brown. Remove from the pan and let cool slightly on kitchen paper. Let the pan with the rendered duck fat cool slightly. Then add butter and let it brown.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. First cook the legs either on a baking tray or in a baking dish. After about 20 minutes, turn the oven down to 160 degrees. Add the duck breast to the legs in the oven and cook for another 15 minutes. After a total of 35 minutes, the breast and legs should be cooked through and have a crispy, golden brown skin. Drizzle with the butter from the pan.

