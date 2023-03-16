advertising

CORSAIR has announced the release of 24GB and 48GB UDIMM modules that will provide huge new capacities for its DDR5 memory kits. For the first time, CORSAIR allows builders to choose from 192GB (4x 48GB), 96GB (2x 48GB), or 48GB (2x 24GB) memory kits. Available in VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 or VENGEANCE DDR5 kits, these new capacities are ideal for very high-capacity applications such as 8K video editing, as well as artificial intelligence and deep learning workloads. Motherboards with only two memory slots, including Micro ATX and Mini-ITX versions, offer high capacity in a compact form factor.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 are already ideal for performance enthusiasts and optimized for new gaming PCs and workstations, these new features give custom PC enthusiasts the option to build with memory configurations that were hitherto impossible. Available immediately in RGB and non-RGB versions, the 96GB and 48GB kits run at 5,600MT/s and 5,200MT/s respectively and support Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking to ensure users can easily run the memory at the speed they expect.

The 192GB(4x48GB) 5,200MT/s VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 kits will be launched in early March 2023, setting a new standard for high-capacity DDR5. These 4-DIMM kits are compatible with 13th Gen Intel systems and support the same Intel XMP 3.0 for easy overclocking for superior performance.

VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 modules continue CORSAIR’s superior quality and DRAM reliability, made of hand-sorted and carefully selected memory chips to ensure consistent high-frequency performance and high-performance PCB , for excellent signal quality and stability. This all-new memory comes with a limited lifetime warranty, so you can rest easy knowing it’ll last the life of your computer and beyond.

DDR5 memory ensures that today’s high-end CPUs can receive data as quickly as possible, further increasing system speed and processing power. These new kits offer breakthrough capacities that push the boundaries of memory performance in small form factors.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

New products are now on sale, please contact us if you have any inquiries. Product inquiries: FELTON DISTRIBUTION LTD (+852 2273-8393)

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and are backed by CORSAIR global customer service and technical support.