Debacle for Microsoft: Surface devices become slow sellers

Microsoft was able to present impressive quarterly figures, but unfortunately declining sales of Surface products clouded the overall picture. Fewer and fewer customers are opting for the laptops and versatile 2-in-1 devices.

Surface: Microsoft devices sell worse

Microsoft has presented new figures for the past quarter. At first glance, they read pretty well: compared to the previous year, group sales increased by 8 percent to USD 56.2 billion. The cloud business related to Azure has grown by around a quarter. In another area however, it doesn’t look so good. Surface devices have a significant drop in sales on the books.

With its 2-in-1 devices and laptops, Microsoft 20 percent less consumed (Source: Windows Central). Whole 339 million US dollars less than before were flushed into the coffers of the group. Even if the entire “More Personal Computing” sector is considered, which includes Surface products as well as Windows, Xbox and Bing, there was a decrease of 4 percent or $556 million. Bing and Xbox ensured increased sales.

For Microsoft are lower stakes in consumer hardware no news. While business has been extremely good during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting home office boom, the market is currently saturated. Microsoft and other manufacturers currently have little choice but to focus on other growth areas.

Microsoft: Surface Laptop Studio 2 is coming

For new momentum that could Surface Laptop Studio 2 worry that Microsoft will probably present in early autumn. It will appear alongside the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Go 4 and will feature a 14.4-inch screen. A new Surface Duo, on the other hand, is no longer to be expected.

