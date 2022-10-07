But why is it useful to trade with a currency pair? It must be taken into account that decentralized exchanges always need liquidity pools consisting of two assets, since each transaction is in fact always an exchange between two different crypto: operating on blockchain, in fact, they cannot accept fiat currency.

Anubi Digital’s client can independently choose between four different Duos: bitcoin / ether, ether / Usdc, bitcoin / Usdc, Usdc / Usdt, based on primary assets of the crypto world guaranteed by high liquidity, including two stablecoins.

Duo can also be purchased without owning the pair of constituent assets: simply select a starting asset – even euros or your own cryptocurrency in custody on Anubi Digital – and it will be directly converted into the desired quantity of Duo.

The platform therefore takes care of the entire conversion and deposit process for the Uniswap liquidity pool.

Anubi Digital emphasizes that due to its characteristics, the product is sustainable over time, as the remuneration is based on the continuous flow of fees paid to Uniswap for its liquid service, because it allows participants to easily withdraw their assets, collaterized, since the liquidity inserted never leaves the exchange’s smart contract, devoid of leverage, and therefore not exposed to liquidation events, and technically safe, since it is based on the Amm (Automated Market Making) paradigm that can be achieved through simple and transparent smart contracts.