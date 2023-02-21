Home Technology “Deep Death Dungeon Darkness” copy of the new soul game release notice-GameApps.hk Hong Kong mobile game network
Technology

“Deep Death Dungeon Darkness” copy of the new soul game release notice-GameApps.hk Hong Kong mobile game network

by admin
“Deep Death Dungeon Darkness” copy of the new soul game release notice-GameApps.hk Hong Kong mobile game network

This game is a dark fantasy Roguelike action game that introduces the permanent death mechanism into Soul-like 3D. The stage of the game is the 12-story “Death Labyrinth” leading to the underworld. The protagonist will challenge the death labyrinth to meet his dead lover and fight powerful enemies that stand in his way.

In terms of means of attack, the game contains a wealth of weapons, weapon skills, magic, etc. Players can avoid enemy attacks by rolling, blocking, etc. Defeat enemies while paying attention to physical strength and MP required for actions. There is also an enhancement system that utilizes resources to gain boosts.

In addition, in this work, the soul-like action introduces a roguelike mechanism. Specifically, the structures within the death maze are randomly generated. Every time the player challenges, the maps and enemies that appear will change, and they will fight in different mazes every time. In addition, once you die in the game, you will lose everything and start over. In the game, players can use three different magic skills!

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2304190/Deep_Death_Dungeon_Darkness/

See also  MobieTrain closes an investment round of 9 million euros

You may also like

Ubisoft’s ‘Mousetrap’ System Extends Latency to Crack Down...

Mi 13 Pro international version running scores exposed,...

“Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds”, the world of mobility...

Ubisoft’s ‘Mousetrap’ System Cracks Down on Rainbow Six...

“Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds”, the world of mobility...

Destiny 2 cheat provider ordered to pay Bungie...

Microsoft and Nintendo reached an agreement, the well-known...

Marvel’s Avengers co-creative director says it’s “a challenging...

PIT26 Motorsports builds Mercedes-AMG G63 new extended Pick-up...

Two months remain to decide Spid’s future. What...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy