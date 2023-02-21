This game is a dark fantasy Roguelike action game that introduces the permanent death mechanism into Soul-like 3D. The stage of the game is the 12-story “Death Labyrinth” leading to the underworld. The protagonist will challenge the death labyrinth to meet his dead lover and fight powerful enemies that stand in his way.

In terms of means of attack, the game contains a wealth of weapons, weapon skills, magic, etc. Players can avoid enemy attacks by rolling, blocking, etc. Defeat enemies while paying attention to physical strength and MP required for actions. There is also an enhancement system that utilizes resources to gain boosts.

In addition, in this work, the soul-like action introduces a roguelike mechanism. Specifically, the structures within the death maze are randomly generated. Every time the player challenges, the maps and enemies that appear will change, and they will fight in different mazes every time. In addition, once you die in the game, you will lose everything and start over. In the game, players can use three different magic skills!

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2304190/Deep_Death_Dungeon_Darkness/