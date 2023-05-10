DeepMind co-founder: “Many will lose their jobs because of AI”

In the next ten years, artificial intelligence will wipe out many workers, and “create a significant number of unemployed”. You said it, during an event that took place in San Francisco, Mustafa Suleymanone of the co-founders of DeepMind.

It is not a prediction to be underestimated. DeepMind is one of the world‘s leading AI research labs. It was purchased by Alphabetthe holding company that controls Google, in 2014.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of the Mountain View giant, recently announced the formation of a new unit, called Google DeepMindwho will be responsible for the advances in artificial intelligence developed by the company.

“In five or ten years – said Suleyman – it is undeniable that the situation of white-collar workers will be extremely different. There will be many unemployed and many of them will be unhappy and very restless.”

For the co-founder of DeepMInd, a complicated future awaits in which governments will be called upon to support those who lose their jobs because of AI. “We will need a form of support – said Suleyman – We will have to start talking seriously about an economic measure that can help the future unemployed”.

In the next few years – if not months – approximately 80% of professions in America will be impacted by generative AI. In some cases – 20% of the workforce – AI will be able to perform half of the tasks that are currently performed by a human being. These data are the result of a study conducted by OpenAI, the San Francisco startup that created ChatGpt.

Yet “nobody loses their job for an AI, it is lost when someone else knows how to use it and we don’t” Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist of Salesforcethe cloud-based enterprise software giant.

But the concrete risk that the workforce will suffer a backlash exists, he also supports it Goldman Sachs following research that speaks of “300 million positions exposed to potential automation in the coming years”. The same study, however, estimates that advances in generative AI, such as the one behind ChatGpt, will lead to a 7% increase in global gross domestic product over the next ten years.