Accusation after murder in Bad Leonfelden: why Stefanie had to die

Accusation after murder in Bad Leonfelden: why Stefanie had to die

When he saw his girlfriend bleeding after the first hit, he “wanted to finish it”. The 18-year-old, who is now accused of murder, said this to the court expert. Because one day before the trip with the 19-year-old to the Czech Republic to the casino, where the young man gambled away a lot of money, the unemployed man had attempted to break into a farm shop and was filmed by a surveillance camera.

