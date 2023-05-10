Home » WDR-Sport: Baumgart will stay with 1. FC Köln until 2025
WDR-Sport: Baumgart will stay with 1. FC Köln until 2025

Status: 05/10/2023 11:15 a.m

After staying up in the league, it’s now official: coach Steffen Baumgart has extended his contract with 1. FC Köln by another year.

1. FC Köln confirmed the contract extension on Wednesday – two days before the home game against Hertha BSC. The new contract is now valid until the summer of 2025. “It’s just a lot of fun working for FC and with my team,” the coach explained the step.

Baumgart only extended his working paper until 2024 in the summer of 2022. “We’ve always talked about a path, and I’m convinced that it’s not over yet. We can still achieve a lot here,” said Baumgart.

Fifth Bundesliga season in a row

The 51-year-old has been the Billy Goats coach since 2021 and qualified with FC 2022 for the Europa Conference League, among other things. With the most recent win at Bayer Leverkusen, the Cologne team secured relegation early and are entering their fifth Bundesliga season in a row for the first time after being relegated in 1998.

Baumgart averaged 1.39 points in 77 games with FC. Before his time on the Rhine, he had coached SC Paderborn for five years and in the meantime led them to the Bundesliga.

