After the second day of the Australian slam, Italy is left with only one representative in the men’s field and with Matteo Berrettini out of the top 20 in the world. Sonego fights like a lion but surrenders to Hurkacz after Musetti’s elimination on day one. Hopes now remain entrusted to Sinner. The comment of the vicarious deputy director Gianni Valenti, in the studio with Antonino Morici