The night-time high-speed rail finally came to popular science: Why didn't the high-speed rail run at night before?
The night-time high-speed rail finally came to popular science: Why didn't the high-speed rail run at night before?

The night-time high-speed rail finally came to popular science: Why didn't the high-speed rail run at night before?

According to data from the Ministry of Transport, it is estimated that the total passenger flow during the Spring Festival travel season this year will be about 2.095 billion, returning to 70.3% of the same period in 2019.

In response to the peak passenger flow during the Spring Festival,This year’s Spring Festival, the railway department added night high-speed trains for popular directions of passenger flow, such as Beijing to Wuhan, Harbin, Shijiazhuang, Zhengzhou and other places.

Taking Beijing to Harbin as an example, there are three high-speed trains to choose from from 3:47 to 5:30 in the morning; Beijing to Zhengzhou, there are 12 trains to choose from from 0:53 to 6:15 in the morning. The National Railway Wuhan Bureau stated that from January 13 to January 21 before the holiday, it plans to add 200 “night high-speed trains” to ease the pressure of the Spring Festival travel before the holiday.

In normal times, high-speed trains across the country start at around 6 am at the earliest and end at no later than 12 at night. No night high-speed rail?

turn out to be,At night, the high-speed rail works section will inspect the lines, the power supply section will inspect the power supply equipment (such as the power supply network), and the signal section will inspect the signals. Of course, the EMUs will also return to the warehouse for inspection and maintenance.

In fact, the high-speed rail is somewhat similar to the subway. The latter also runs during the day and is inspected and maintained at night. Therefore, after 22:00, the subway generally starts to stop running.

The high-speed rail brings us comfort and convenience, and shortens the travel time. Behind it, countless people are silently contributing. With the addition of the high-speed rail at night, the staff of the railway department have worked harder, and we salute them.

