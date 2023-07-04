Independiente del Valle made Christian García’s contract official

TRANSFER

IDV maintains its vision of training quality players and fighting for titles, and is confident that the addition of García will contribute significantly to those goals.

Christian García is already a player for Independiente del Valle.

Independiente del Valle has officially welcomed its most recent signing, the promising defender Christian García. The player, from Leganés, comes to the Valle team with great determination and clear ambitions: to become champion and contribute to the success of his new club.

García’s official presentation has generated expectations and excitement among Independiente del Valle fans. At just 20 years of age, the defender has shown his talent and skills on the pitch, attracting the attention of several clubs. However, it was the project and the vision of Independiente del Valle that finally convinced him to join the institution.

In his first statements, García expressed his enthusiasm for wearing the Independiente del Valle shirt and highlighted his desire to achieve glory with the club. With humility and determination, the young defender assured that he will work hard to make his contribution and help the team achieve new titles. The Independiente del Valle board of directors is optimistic and confident that the incorporation of Christian García will be a success for the team. His technical quality, versatility and determination on the pitch fit perfectly with the club’s philosophy and style of play.

