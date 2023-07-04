81-Year-Old Cuban Man Captured in Dominican Republic for Murder and Money Laundering

81-Year-Old Man Captured in the Dominican Republic, Facing Charges of Murder and Money Laundering

SAN PEDRO DE MACORIS – Leomar Valdes Martínez, an 81-year-old Cuban national, has been apprehended by Dominican authorities on charges of murder and money laundering. The arrest was executed by members of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Specialized Prosecutor’s Office, the Special Division for the Investigation of International Organized Crime (DEICROI), and the National Police.

Valdes Martinez was residing illegally in the Dominican Republic, violating Order No. 00023-2023 issued by the General Directorate of Migration. Acting on cooperation requests from American authorities, a search was authorized by the Coordination of the Investigative Courts of the National District at Valdes Martinez’s residence in the Los Filiú sector of San Pedro de Macorís.

During the search, documents related to his ongoing case in the United States were seized, although Valdes Martinez vehemently denies any involvement in criminal activities. According to the FBI’s cooperation request, Valdes Martinez is considered a highly dangerous and armed fugitive who had provided false information to evade capture after alleged crimes committed in Miami County. It is also alleged that Valdes Martinez was attempting to amass a fortune in the Dominican Republic.

The next steps will involve the transfer of Valdes Martinez to the United States, where FBI authorities will handle the deportation process. The exact timeline for his transfer has not yet been disclosed.

The capture of Valdes Martinez highlights the international collaborations between law enforcement agencies in combating serious crimes such as murder and money laundering. The Dominican Republic’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with organizations like the FBI ensures that fugitives cannot evade justice by seeking refuge in foreign countries.

As the investigation progresses, more details may emerge regarding Valdes Martinez’s alleged crimes and the extent of his involvement in money laundering activities. The authorities involved will be working diligently to uncover the truth and bring justice to the victims of these crimes.

With the apprehension of Valdes Martinez, it sends a clear message that age is no barrier to facing consequences for serious criminal offenses. Society can take solace in the fact that individuals like Valdes Martinez will no longer pose a threat to innocent lives and the integrity of financial systems.

The cooperating efforts between law enforcement agencies in both the Dominican Republic and the United States demonstrate the commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the safety of communities.

