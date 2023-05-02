Home » “He stood by me when my heart was broken”
"He stood by me when my heart was broken"

Stefano De Martino played an important role in Andrea Delogu’s life after the end of the marriage. The presenter herself revealed it in an interview.

The end of a marriage is never easy to deal with, especially if it has been lasting. Even for Andrea Delogu it was not easy even if today she has managed to find happiness again alongside her boyfriend Luigi Bruno. The presenter and radio speaker was able to count on the precious support of Stefano De Martino: “Wonderful person, sunny”, revealed of the latter that he was also his colleague in the last edition of Tim Summer Hits.

Andrea Delogu, the role of De Martino after the end of the marriage of the presenter

In an interview with Corriere della SeraAndrea Delogu, in praising his colleague De Martino said: “Wonderful person, cheerful. He stood by me when I separated and I was heartbroken, he helped me understand that things still go on. We don’t see each other often, but I’m rooting for him and he’s rooting for me.”

About the end of her marriage she explained that she managed to find her balance. cWith her ex-husband Francesco Montanari she was married for five years: “Good memories remain, even as an ex we are linked, I am happy to have spent part of my life with him and grateful to have met him. Sure it was hard to admit that love was over, that it wasn’t forever. At the moment you think that the pain is too strong, that you won’t be able to overcome it, but then you find your balance and start living again.”.

The bond with her boyfriend Luigi Bruno

Last but not least Andrea Delogu spoke of the link with her boyfriend Luigi Bruno, younger than 16 years. Age for the two has never been a problem even if there are times when the age difference is very present: “Luigi loves going to the disco at one and coming back at six in the morning, I don’t anymore. I go to bed at a decent hour but that’s okay, you don’t necessarily have to do everything together, everyone must have their own freedom”.

