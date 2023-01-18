On the morning of January 16, Archbishop Gujrotti, the new Minister of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches of the Holy See, was welcomed. Archbishop Gujrotti first met with the priests and staff of the ministry before taking the oath of office at 12 noon.

(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti was inaugurated on Monday 16 January as Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches. Previously, Pope Francis appointed him as Minister of the Eastern Churches of the Holy See on November 21, 2022, to replace Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, who resigned due to the expiration of his age. Cardinal Sandri was Minister of the Eastern Churches for 15 years.

On his first day in office, the new minister, Archbishop Gujrotti, first had a brief conversation with the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry; he then met with the staff and extended his cordial greetings to them. At 12:00 noon, during the inauguration ceremony, all sang “Pray for the Creator, Holy Spirit Comes” together, and then read the letter of appointment of Pope Francis. Archbishop Gujrotti accepted the letter of appointment, issued the “Confession of Faith” and took an oath of allegiance, thus starting to serve the Pope and the new mission of the Eastern Church.

