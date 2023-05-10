News Udinese – Pasqual: “The most difficult opponent? Fiorentina”

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. In the meantime, the former Viola player Pasqual took stock

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Training will start again today after the excellent victory obtained against Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoria. Eighth place is still hanging in the balance and you have to give everything on the field to be able to get that placement that could make all the difference in this world. Just to take stock of the season finale and above all the next meetings of the Friulian team, an ex of the next meeting took care of it: Manuel Pasqual. The lateral defender took stock of the year of Mr. Sottil’s club and above all of his next opponents. Let’s check all statements.

“What is the opponent of theUdinese in better shape than those at 46? There Fiorentina”. Manuel’s idea is very clear and in fact Fiorentina are proving to be very dangerous this season. Furthermore, the former defender added: “The team managed by the Italian coach has achieved a series of useful results also with great continuity”. At the same time, however, he also gave a justification for Commisso’s club’s fluctuating championship: “Having reached (the Viola) in the final of the Italian Cup and in the semifinals of the Conference League, it’s up to you to leave On the road some point in the league”. The interview hasn’t ended yet, given that Pasqual made his predictions for Sunday afternoon’s match. See also «We will bring tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus»

Who will win it? — “L’Udinese will arrive in Florence with Viola straddling the two Conference semifinals, and the Bianconeri could really take advantage of it, especially if it will be theUdinese impactful view against Sampdoria”. This concludes the opinion of the Italian defender who also played for the national team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the outgoing transfer market. A midfielder has been targeted by some big names. The Old Lady likes Sandi Lovric <<

