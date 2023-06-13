Detailed gameplay and system requirements published

Starfield is one of the most exciting projects in the video game industry right now. After 25 years, Bethesda is introducing a new brand. In essence, it should be an RPG, as one is used to from the publisher. This time, however, combined with the endless expanses of space.

Bild: Bethesda

It has long been puzzled how Bethesda wants to implement this mammoth project. But slowly but surely the picture is becoming clearer. Meanwhile, Starfield not only has an official release date – the game will be released on September 6, 2023 for PC and Xbox. Now there are plenty of gameplay scenes to see as well.

In around 45 minutes, those responsible show and explain in great detail what you can expect from the game. From creating the characters and designing the spaceships to exploring the different planets. Battles and skill system are also explained. You can watch the video, which answers almost all open questions, here:

In addition, Bethesda has also revealed (Steam) what hardware you need to play Starfield on the PC. Basically, the system requirements are limited. However, a lot of storage space is required.

The minimum requirements require at least an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K processor. The graphics card should be a Radeon RX 5700 or GeForce 1070 Ti. In addition, there is at least 16 GB of RAM and 125 GB of storage space on an SSD.

Minimal Recommended operating system Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045) Windows 10/11 mit Updates processor AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K random access memory 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM graphic card AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 125 GB (SSD) 125 GB (SSD)

Storage and RAM remain unchanged with the recommended system requirements. The processor changes to an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5-10600K. At least a Radeon RX 6800 XT or a GeForce RTX 2080 is required as a graphics card. Unfortunately, the developer does not reveal which resolutions and frame rates the system requirements stand for.