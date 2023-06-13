Bus stoppage: the measure was lifted in the AMBA but there will be no service in the interior of the country

representatives of the Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) and transport companies of collectives did not reach an agreement and the subsidiaries of the union’s interior of the country are communicating the strike for this Tuesday, June 13 from 0 hours.

What remains to be defined is what will happen in the AMBA and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, given that the ministries of Transport and Labor called for a new last minute intermission: “The discussion will continue now.” said the head of the UTA, Roberto Fernandez in communication with IP Newsand explained that the situation in the AMBA “could ease”.

In a statement, the UTA pointed out that the companies “they refuse to agree to a salary increase according to the increase in inflation” and that “both the authorities of the Ministry of Transportation and the rest of the provinces of the Interior and the City of Buenos Aires have been absent.”

Mandatory conciliation of the Ministry of Labor expires this Monday at June 12 at 23:59.

What services could be affected by the collective strike

“The measure of force is pushed by those who have the responsibility of solving the serious crisis in which they are putting transport, affecting the 10 million daily users of the AMBA and 9 million in the interior of the country”.

The union pointed out that those responsible are the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, those responsible for Transportation in the provinces and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

They also warned that If companies maintain the position of “deny the possibility of a salary increase”, the measure of force will be carried out throughout the country.

