Blizzard announced today (24th) that the “Diablo 4” Beta public test will open at 12:00 am tomorrow (25th).

The Beta public test is open to all players to experience, and supports cross-platform connection and progress sharing, and added Druid and Necromancer professions for players to experience.

Blizzard pointed out that after the end of the Beta public test early access weekend that has received many responses, the Diablo 4 Beta public test will open tomorrow, and players can download and experience it without any serial number or pre-order.

From 12:00 am on March 25th to March 27th, players can go deep into the prologue and explore the Broken Peak Ridge area.

In the “Diablo 4” Beta public test, 5 career options will be opened for the first time, including Barbarian, Rogue, Magician, Druid and Necromancer.

Each class has its own unique play style, allowing players to embark on an adventure to Sanctuary in different combat styles.

In addition to opening 5 professions, similar to the early experience that debuted last weekend, the characters used by players will have a level cap of 25. If the player reaches Kiowaxia, they will be able to obtain the title of the initial casualty, and after reaching level 20, they will also be able to obtain Early Farstrider Title and Beta Wolf Backpack skin item.

These rewards will be sent after the game’s official launch in June.

The World Boss Esawa will open challenges at 1:00 am, 3:00 am Taiwan time on March 26, and 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm the next day. The single-player multiplayer cooperation mode is open for players to invite another player to fight side-by-side.

A 4-player co-op mode will also be available, allowing players to call up friends to play together. In addition, cross-platform connection and cross-platform progress sharing will be open during the Beta public test period.

Blizzard said: “I want to thank everyone who is willing to participate in the beta test. With your help, we can continue to improve the gameplay experience and ensure a smooth launch of the game; hearing feedback from players about their experience with Diablo 4 is critical to the development team. “