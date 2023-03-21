After waiting for a long time, “Diablo IV” finally came to the first Beta test. The first chapter of the game and the 25-level limit actually brought a lot of experience in the early game operations, systems and features. This time combined with the weekend play experience. Share with everyone.

First of all, the plot: If “Inarius” is not so cute, perhaps Sanctuary should be a tourist and tourist attraction. After three generations and 10 years later, the story of the hatred of the source of evil – Mephisto’s daughter “Lilith” returned to the world. The promotional animation and cutscenes at the beginning of the game have a deeper animation guide, which can bring Entering the atmosphere makes people have a sense of AAA masterpiece.

However, during the game, only important main storylines retain animated cutscenes, but even using the fixed action scripts rendered by the engine is blunt, especially the supplementary side tasks are mostly dictated with blunt engine scripts, which is better than the previous generation. Progress, but compared with RPG masterpieces, there is still room for improvement in the plot of Diablo.

It’s just that this generation of plots can indeed look forward to how Lilith will turn against the highest heaven and hell, and the Saint Xiu Yari (human, Nephalem) caught in the middle is the role that players will participate in, but the plot will have to wait for the official version on 6/6 In order to continue to experience.

Combat system: Adding “tumbling” in this generation seems to be more flexible, but it lacks the “jumping” that the open world should have. It’s no wonder that it feels like a mobile game at the beginning… Moreover, the sense of operation of different characters in battle should be very different. In addition to the skill points, matching and combination of the previous skill tree, each profession also adds different “specializations”, which can make the battle more rhythmic. Non-brainless skill output, with a good match, the damage can be higher.

Although only 1234 keys + left and right keys (6 skills), Q to drink water, and blank roll can be operated in combat, but if equipped with the legendary special functions, the overall combat operation of the character can indeed be upgraded; compared with the 3rd generation Acceleration, this generation seems to add more changes, but it is currently limited to level 25 and has not fully solved the skills, and the peak level has not yet been officially revealed.

In this generation, there are indeed more changes in the skill allocation and specialization of different occupations, but there should still be different genres in the early stage. It depends on whether the combination of End Game can maintain multiple flexibility after the game is released. , otherwise it will eventually pursue output damage like the 3rd generation and become a professional uniform (equipment and skill combination with the highest damage).

In terms of system: this time, the best thing about the novice farmer level is the “Power Ceremony”. You can get the power of the legend by solving the branch dungeons, or you can directly analyze the legend you hit. You can enchant the power through the mysterious master Yellow equipment is upgraded to legendary equipment, which is similar to the 3rd generation system.

Moreover, the newly added mechanisms such as drinking water and potions, as well as the dismantling of artisans to collect materials and equipment upgrades, also make the game closer to RPG, and the upgrades also allow players who are unlucky to make do with the yellow equipment in their hands and continue to use it. .

This generation has a rather large world map, and has added a lot of exploration elements such as small events, fortresses, dungeons, and world bosses. It’s just a little fresh at the beginning, but after grinding to level 25, I feel a little tired of dungeons. Except for the large map of the dungeon, the unlocking elements are similar. It can only be said that the dungeon is not very different, and it is purely for the sake of solving the power ceremony.

As for the design of the fortress, it is a bit careful. The three fortresses in the first chapter have different stories, but there is relatively no deep story description. This is similar to the side missions, but after following the guide, you can understand the background of the fortress. .

This generation of “Diablo IV” has indeed made a lot of progress, and then wait for the Beta public test this weekend, and then wait for the official launch of the 6/6 game; I can only say that if Diablo can focus on single-player RPG like The Witcher The plot description, rather than the development of online games, can describe the world and storyline of Diablo in the game, instead of requiring Google to read online articles to understand the plot of Diablo.