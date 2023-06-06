Diablo IV old card is enough to play RTX 4090 touch top 4K 300fps

“Diablo IV” (Diablo IV) is officially launched, and the game’s graphics card requirements are still very flexible. Even the slightly older GF GTX 1060 6GB can still play. At the current mainstream GF RTX 3060 level, it is still enough to handle 4K60. As for the latest AMD RX 7600 still has a certain level, that is, see the setting tips in the text.

“Diablo IV” is more than ten years away from the previous episode. The third episode of that year also attracted many players to upgrade their computers. This time, the official minimum system requirements are as follows, which can be 1080p native resolution / 720p rendering resolution and low-quality display settings , 30fps to execute the game. In today’s conversion, it is almost at the level of the built-in display function of the notebook processor or the built-in display core of the APU.

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

As for the mid-range recommended system requirements, you can probably run the game with 1080p resolution, medium quality display settings, and 60fps. I believe that many players are already at the level of GF GTX 1050 / 1060, which is already higher than the official GeForce GTX 970 or AMD. Radeon RX 470 required.

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 90 GB of available SSD space

If it is a high-end 1080p resolution, high-quality display settings, and 60fps fluency, it should be compared to the newer generation RTX 2060 level.

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 90 GB of available SSD space

If you are a player using a 4K display, the official recommendation is to support DLSS3 for the RTX 3080 or RTX 40 series, which can have 4k resolution, the highest quality display setting, and 60fps effect.

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3080, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 40 Series with full DLSS3 support, or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Storage: 90 GB of available SSD space

Installation Notes for Getting Started System

When installing the game, Chinese subtitles and dubbing will be specified by default. If you want to choose “Chinese characters and English”, you must choose to install English and Traditional Chinese at the same time. You can manually specify the text to use Chinese, and the voice to specify English. It is more in line with the habits of Hong Kong players. In addition, if the display card memory is less than 8GB or you want to save installation space, you can choose not to install additional “high-quality material” to save about 40GB of hard disk space.

Game Setting Suggestions

There are 4 basic game qualities: “low, medium, high, and ultra-high”. Generally speaking, “high” is quite sufficient. In addition, the “texture quality” of the detailed item depends on the display memory capacity and resolution, because the game The map is loaded dynamically, in order to avoid lag when the map exceeds the display memory capacity and to reserve a little cache area, “High” can be used with an 8GB graphics card, and the older 6GB graphics card is recommended to use “Medium”, 4GB or The following is “low”. The texture “Ultra High” also requires a main memory of 32GB, unless it is a “topping” hardware configuration, otherwise it does not need to be used.

upscaling function

The game supports upscaling rendering of modern graphics cards, including: Intel XeSS, NVIDIA DLSS3, which will detect the graphics card and provide relevant settings. NVIDIA DLSS3 supports additional “frame number generation”, and can limit the maximum and minimum frame rates, etc. At 1440p or 4K resolution, it can be used together to further improve fluency.

testing platform

Processor: Core i9-12900K

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX B760-F

Memory: A-DATA LANCER RGB DDR5-6000 16GBx2

SSD：WD BLACK SN850 2TB

Graphics card: GF RTX 3060 12GB, RX 7600, RTX 4070

Run the game with RTX 3060 12GB, native rendering at 1080p “high” quality, about 160fps level, display memory usage is more than 6GB to 8GB.

When it is upgraded to 1440p native rendering, the memory usage of the display is at the level of 8GB to 9GB, which will increase or decrease with the distance the player moves, and the frame rate is about 110fps.

If you go to the native 4K resolution, the frame rate will be less than 60fps, which is obviously not enough. The display memory will start from 7GB, and running a few more teleportation points will break the 10GB level. It is recommended to enable the “Quality” or “Balance” mode of DLSS, which can improve the fluency to more than 80fps to 90fps and meet the basic 4K60 requirements.

Replaced with the latest GF RTX 4070 12GB, native 4K resolution, quality “ultra high” + texture “ultra high”, although there is 80fps level, but the display memory has occupied up to 12GB level at first, which is considered overloaded, so the texture should be maintained at ” high”. If only DLSS3 is enabled, the frame rate can be increased to 100fps. If you are more aggressive, you can use “DLSS quality” + “frame number generation” to reach 120fps, which is enough for most scenes.

In terms of AMD graphics card, with the latest Radeon RX 7600 8GB, the game will be preset to the quality “high” + texture “high”, 140fps in 1080p environment, up to 1440p can still maintain at 90fps, satisfying more than 60fps Basic requirements, if FSR2 “quality” is enabled, 1440p can still have nearly 130fps performance, which is considered satisfactory.

If RX 7600 insists on playing at 4K resolution, the texture should be changed to “Low” and FSR2 “performance” should be enabled, it will be relatively stable with nearly 90fps, and the display memory will not be too tight.

RX 7600 at 4K resolution, the texture should be changed to “low” and FSR2 “performance” should be enabled

RTX 4090 full image quality + DLSS3

If you use GF RTX 4090, at 4K resolution, quality “ultra high” + texture “ultra high”, it can basically have about 190fps, enable “frame number generation” to increase to 210fps level, and add “DLSS super high performance”, Break through the 300fps level.

In order to allow more players to join the game, the hardware tuning of “Diablo IV” is quite good. Even the author’s Intel 12th generation laptop iGPU can barely play the game. Frame rate generation and upscaling rendering are more flexible. Although everyone has an excuse to build a new machine, even the average game system in recent years is enough to play smoothly at 1080p.