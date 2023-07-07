Diablo IV Season 1: ‘Plague Season’ Offers Exciting New Features and Game Mechanics

Players who haven’t reached 100 levels pay attention! 7/21 will be the first season of “Diablo IV” “Plague Season”. The season continues the tradition of the “Diablo” series, giving all players the opportunity to experience new features and game mechanics, starting from scratch New season journey.

Players can test new professions and genres that they were interested in before on a fair field, or use familiar existing professions and genres to challenge different season mechanisms. You don’t need to start from scratch to practice for a new character, and the fame gained from exploring the map and the buffs found through Lilith’s altar will be preserved. If you’ve already unlocked the mount, the new character will also be available immediately. After each season, all characters will be transferred to the Eternal Realm for players to play at any time.

Season 1 Details

A new adventure debuts: Plague monsters ravaged the land, bringing a new kind of scourge. Join forces with the former priest Komon to stop the spread of the evil plague at all costs.

Resistance to demons: Absorb the corruption of the plague demon, embed the plague demon heart into rings and amulets for sealing, so as to disintegrate the plague demon army.

No experience required: New players can directly brave the season boundary, learn the basic gameplay through the main campaign, and directly experience the season content and new system. Players can also accumulate Season Journey and Battle Pass progress by playing. Expert players can create a new character to play a season journey and experience a new genre or class. Seasons bring a new experience to customizing characters and developing abilities, and can provide players with end-game challenges in the late game.

Season Journey: Multi-chapter goal system, rewards for completing each chapter. Several chapters will provide players with rewards to earn boons and progress through the Battle Pass.

Battle Pass: Players can earn rewards for completing battle pass tiers by playing normally or by choosing to purchase tiered services. The Battle Pass also offers free tiers, where all players can earn seasonal bonuses to progress faster. Players who purchase a paid tier will also receive exclusive Battle Pass cosmetic items.

If you want to know more details about the first season of “Diablo”, please refer to the official blog and official trailer; if you want to review the “Diablo” developer update live, please go to the official US YouTube channel to watch the English replay.

