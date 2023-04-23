Smeg, Milan Design Week 2023: all the new products presented…

SMEG, whose name is the acronym of “Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla”, is an Italian company that manufactures high-performance household appliances. They are made with quality materials for the home environment and the professional sector. On the occasion of Milano Design Week 2023SMEG will showcase a series of impeccably designed appliances.

SMEG at Milan Design Week 2023 with Galileo, the new generation of ovens

SMEG it projects itself into the future by presenting GALILEO, a new generation of ovens, inspired by the father of modern science. It represents the expression of Italian excellence in design, innovation and culinary art.

And progetto Made in Italy strongly linked to the values ​​that have always inspired the company in the responsible production of household appliances. It lays the foundations for technological and experiential progress in the cooking appliance par excellence. THE ovens of the line Galileo are protagonists of a redesign of the heating system and adopt professional algorithms aimed at revolutionizing the home cooking experience, making it efficient and simple.

The Galileo line of ovens welcomes and combines a totally renewed cavity with three different cooking modes to offer maximum performance and optimal results. There traditional cookinga steam it’s at microwave. The combination of the three technologies is articulated in as many ranges designed to obtain professional results in the home environment. Thus it will be possible to combine three appliances in one and have more space available in the kitchen.

SMEG at Milan Design Week 2023. New Galileo Omnichef ovens: three cooking technologies in a single oven

The range of ovens OMNICHEF represents the spearhead of the new generation of SMEG GALILEO ovens. A new approach to cooking, global and dynamic, expression of the most advanced Multicooking technology. It allows you to combine traditional, steam and microwave cooking in sequence or at the same time in a single product.

Two cooking approaches, respectively the Multistep and the Multitech, which enhance the ingredients at a level

professional and make the culinary experience unique and personal, making it intuitive and intelligent, with a time savings up to 60%. The cooking technologies and preparation approaches are set via the touch display, which represents a characterizing element of the range.

GALILEO OMNICHEF allows you to get the best out of the three technologies. Greater browning and crunchiness thanks to traditional cooking, preservation of flavors and vitamins thanks to steam, speed and practicality thanks to microwaves.

SMEG at Milan Design Week 2023 with Neptun Gray: new shades for the line aesthetic

The range of major appliances in the Neptune gray version it takes on a new shade of grey, deep, opaque and material. Together with total black, it redefines a family of products with a contemporary character.

The aesthetics Linea nella new shade Neptune Gray Match all kitchen appliances for perfect aesthetic coordination. 60 and 45 cm ovens, induction hobs, blast chillers yes 45 cm, coffee machines built-in and drawers vacuum, heating and sommelier.

ECF02 espresso coffee machine: renewed design and Made in Italy production

The new ECF02 espresso coffee machine expands the range of Smeg coffee machines and confirms its vocation in the production of household appliances Made in Italysupported by the collaboration with internationally renowned designers.

The ECF02 Espresso coffee machine allows you to enjoy the intense aroma of a real espresso dispensed in the comfort of your own kitchen, while the steam wand allows you to obtain a milk foam creamy and enveloping.

The aesthetic does not neglect the functionality: the ECF02 espresso machine is equipped with a control Panelcon double menu which allows you to select 4 express functions according to your preferences. With the steam wand you can easily create a rich and creamy milk foam, perfect for preparations such as cappuccino, flat white and latte macchiato.

Smeg inaugurates its House of Coffee

Coffee and designtwo worlds they have found in smeg an original interpreter and who today are the protagonists of a further step forward by the Emilian company in the idea of combine aesthetics and technology.

It is precisely in this context that it was born House of Coffee, the latest Smeg project that communicates its own world of products related to coffee – and its beverages. A real space – digital and otherwise – where people can meet I like the design in a unique combination, giving visibility to the new product lines, but above all enhancing the brand’s expertise in the coffee sector.

In House of Coffee users can feel at home when it comes to coffee. On the dedicated website, they can customize their browsing experience and find the perfect drink for them with specific recipes for Smeg machines. Or they can find out about the evolution of design linked to coffee machines, appreciating the aesthetic quality of Smeg products.

On the platform it will be possible to get to know the entire range of Smeg products and discover the latest news from time to time, such as EGF03the new manual espresso machine with function grind & brew integrated; ECF02 with a renewed design and Made in Italy production for true coffee lovers; or BCC03the fully automatic Bean to Cup with milk system integrated.

It will be right during the Fuorisalone in Milan that the project will be inaugurated, with an ad hoc musical event in the Moscova store, accompanied by custom playlists on Spotify and from creator engagement.