Serie A, Juventus-Naples 0-1: Spalletti ever closer to the Scudetto

Il Napoli beats 1-0 the Juventus in the postponement of the 31st day of A leaguerises to +17 on the Lazio second and sees the conquest of the Scudetto ever closer. A crackling and balanced match is staged at the Stadium: the Neapolitans dominate in terms of ball possession, the black and whites recriminate for a goal disallowed by Di Maria in the finalbut to decide the challenge is one Raspadori’s paw in the 93rd minute, who beat Szczesny with a nice left-footed volley a few minutes after entering the field. For the Bianconeri, back in third place after returning 15 points, it’s the third knockout in a row in the championship.

THE MATCH

Allegri opt for alarge turnover in view of the second leg of the Coppa Italiawhile Spalletti grants a rest to Zielinski preferring him Ndombele in the middle of the field. In the first minutes there is a fair balance between the two teams, who face each other openly and with a good dose of aggression. The intensity put on the field by the two teams, however, only takes the form of some dangerous crosses or unrealistic attempts, with Szczesny and Meret who remain spectators of the match for a long time. In the final minutes of the first half, Napoli tries to change pace, raise their center of gravity and crush the opponent in their own frontline, but without producing any shots on goal and after half-time they go 0-0.

At the start of the second half Juve started strong, Napoli responded immediately and had a good chance with Kvaratskhelia, who recorded the first shot on goal of the evening, without however worrying too much Szczesny. Shortly after the quarter of an hour Allegri decides to join the fray Church and Di Maria, switching to a sort of much more offensive 4-2-3-1, even if ball possession remains largely in favor of Napoli. At 70 ‘you see for the first time Osimhenwhich at the end of a drumming action by the newly entered Elmas hits with a sure blow but hits the outside of the pole after a slight opponent deflection. The Nigerian also came close to scoring from the following corner (central header) and a few minutes later, when he volleyed from the heart of the area but sent it high. It is a moment in which the Azzurri seem to be the absolute masters of the field, while the Bianconeri appear to be in great difficulty. In the 83rd minute, however, the hosts have a sudden jolt and they took the lead with Di Maria at the end of a perfect counterattack. Fabbri validates, but is then called back to the monitor and cancels for a foul, destined to cause discussion, by Milik on Lobotka at the beginning of the action. The match seems to be heading towards a fair draw, but the greatest athletic brilliance of Napoli pays off right at the last breath: on Elmas’ cross the Juve defense is completely lost Raspadoriwho is free to strike with his left foot and pierce Szczesny.

The third knockout in a row hurts a little less after + 15 in the standings, but the black and white moment continues. A Napoli it’s just countdown to blow up the party.

REPORT CARDS

Gatti 6,5 – Play at the very highest level for at least an hour, making very little mistakes before feeling a little breathless in the final, like the whole team. Pardoned by Aureliano to the Var, who does not call Fabbri to review a half a punch he gave in Kvaratskhelia in the first half.

Rugani 6.5 – After making just 7 seasonal appearances, he is called to take care of the league’s top scorer, but he is ready with a generous and clean performance.

Lifted 6.5 – Lots of balls played and some quality flashes, clearly growing in terms of participation in the maneuver and personality.

Belongs to 5.5 – A lot of dirty work, a lot of balls played back to goal even with good quality, but you don’t see too much in the penalty area, where more would be needed.

Osimhen 5,5 – He is seen for the first time in the 70th minute and immediately hits the post, but overall he plays a game well below his standards.

Raspadori 7 – He only plays 10′, but it’s enough for him to sign a fundamental victory, which brings his team closer to a goal that wasn’t in question anyway. A liberating net after a difficult period for him.

Ndombele 6.5 – Great test both in terms of containment and in terms of planning, responsibility that is assumed when Lobotka is shielded.

Kim 6,5 – The usual solid, rocky and flawless match. Simply an essential player.

THE TABLE

Juventus-Naples 0-1

Juventus (3-5-1-1): Szczesny 6; Gatti 6.5, Rugani 6.5, Danilo 6; Cuadrado 6.5, Miretti 6 (16′ st Di Maria 6.5), Locatelli 6.5, Rabiot 6.5, Kostic 6 (16′ st Chiesa 6); Soulé 6.5 (21′ st Fagioli 5.5); Milik 5.5 (45′ st Vlahovic sv).

Trainer: Allegri 6,5

Napoli (4-3-3): Takes 6; Di Lorenzo 6, Kim 6.5, Jesus 6.5, Olivera 6; Anguissa 6.5, Lobotka 6 (45’+6 st Rrahmani), Ndombele 6.5 (23′ st Zielinski 6.5); Lozano 6.5 (23′ st Elmas 6.5), Osimhen 5.5, Kvaratskhelia 5 (41′ st Raspadori 7).

Trainer: Spalletti 6.5

Referee: Blacksmiths

Ammonite yourself: Locatelli (J), Rabiot (J), Fagioli (J), Di Maria (J), Anguissa (N)

THE STATISTICS

• Giacomo Raspadori’s goal (92′ 48″) is the latest goal scored by a Napoli player against Juventus in Serie A since Opta has collected this type of data (since 2004/05).

• Napoli have won both games of the season against Juventus in Serie A for the fourth time in their history, having previously succeeded in 2009/10, 1986/87 and 1957/58.

• Juventus have recorded two consecutive clean sheets in Serie A for the first time since November 2012 (v Lazio and Milan in that case).

• Juventus have lost three games in a row in Serie A for the first time since the period between February and March 2011 (three defeats against Lecce, Bologna and Milan under Luigi Delneri as manager).

• It was 22 April 2018 (1-0 signed by Koulibaly) that Napoli failed to establish themselves at Juventus in Serie A.

• Napoli have scored in their last seven away games against Juventus in the league, equaling their longest streak of goals against the Bianconeri in Serie A (seven matches between 1948 and 1956).

• Napoli kept seven clean sheets in eight of their eight Serie A away games in 2023, more than any other side in this run across Europe’s top five leagues.

• Napoli have collected seven clean sheets in their last eight away games in Serie A, like those recorded in their previous 21 away games in the competition (eight).

• Giacomo Raspadori found his goal in Serie A for the first time since the match against Spezia on 10 September 2022.

• Danilo was the Juventus player who won the most duels (eight) and tackles (five) in this Serie A game.

• Napoli have had no shots on target in the first half in two games in a row in Serie A for the first time since November 2011 (v Lazio and Atalanta in that case).