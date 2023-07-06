Diablo IV Season of Viciousness: Exciting Updates and Unique Rewards Await

Blizzard Unveils Exciting New Content for Diablo IV’s First Season

Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up to launch Diablo IV’s highly anticipated Season of Viciousness, and fans couldn’t be more excited. With the game’s release just around the corner, developers have already prepared an impressive lineup of post-launch content to keep players engaged for months to come.

During a recent livestream, Blizzard revealed all the juicy details about the upcoming season, which is set to kick off on July 20 at 6pm BST / 7pm CET. The new season introduces a formidable threat that has suddenly emerged in the shelter, and it’s up to players to stop these vicious monsters in their tracks.

Leading the charge is Cormond, a former priest from the Cathedral of Light, who has discovered a way for players to harness the power of these formidable enemies. By extracting their hearts, players can infuse their abilities with newfound strength, but not without a challenge.

Interacting with the hearts will initiate a ritual that resurrects a more powerful version of the enemy. Only by defeating these resurrected foes can players obtain a caged heart, a useful item that can be inserted into jewels. However, these hearts do not offer regular benefits. Instead, they provide unique special abilities that can drastically alter a character’s playstyle. With only 32 Vicious Hearts available across four different classes, each heart brings its own exciting perks. For example, one heart enables critical strikes to charge enemies.

To acquire these coveted hearts, players will have to venture into the malignant tunnel, a brand new dungeon teeming with dangerous monsters. At the heart of this dungeon lies the Consumed Vaal Mountain, a fearsome boss waiting to be defeated. Successfully overcoming the challenges within the tunnel, completing quests, and more will reward players with various boons, which serve as currency to progress through the battle pass.

But the rewards don’t stop there. The malignant tunnel also has the potential to drop six new unique items and seven legendary aspects, further enhancing the gameplay experience. Combining the power of these drops with the unique buffs provided by the Vicious Hearts promises to revolutionize the way players approach the game.

With the Season of Viciousness just around the corner, Diablo IV fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to dive into the action. Blizzard has proven once again that they are committed to delivering a truly immersive and engaging endgame experience that will keep players hooked for hours on end. So mark your calendars for July 20, because Diablo IV’s first season is sure to be one for the books.

