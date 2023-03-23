NVIDIA announced that CDPR, the developer of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, will release an upgrade patch, enabling the game to realize Path Tracing for the first time, the so-called “Full Ray Tracing”:

This technology can not only accurately simulate the light and shadow effects in the real environment, but also completely change the game production process – before the more complex light and shadow needs to be baked by the artist 996 manually, the development cost of 3A games is getting higher and higher, and the development cycle is getting longer and longer. related to this.

Although “Dianyu Renke 2077” is the pioneer of light-chasing games, it has not yet introduced real-time path light-chasing-games are different from movies, the latter can be rendered offline, and games must be generated in real time, which is before the birth of 4-series graphics cards and DLSS3 is unimaginable.

CDPR confirmed that “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” expansion pack “Phantom Liberty (Shadow of the Past)” will apply path light tracing, but “The Witcher 3” has no chance with this technology.

The 1.62 version of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” released on April 11 will meet with players as a technical preview version.4090 usersLight tracing enthusiasts can get an early experience of this disruptive technology.

In addition, V agency confirmed that it will complete the comprehensive evolution of “Absolute Force: Global Offensive” before the arrival of midsummer, and players will get “Counter-Strike 2” for free at that time.

At present, Valve has issued internal test invitations to a small group of testers to evaluate the initial performance of CS2.

The developer revealed that CS2 will get rid of the impact of the server refresh rate (tick rate) on the game experience, whether it is 64tick or 128tick, it will not affect the accuracy of the player’s running and shooting.

In addition, CS2 also provides players with a clearer and brighter game environment, and redesigns the game sound effects to enable players to gain better situational awareness.

source