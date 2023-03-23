The event, organized by CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) in collaboration with ANCI Emilia-Romagnawill be an opportunity for discussions with institutions for share the new criteria for evaluating and disbursing loans and to present the green loanthe new product with subsidized rates created to support investments ESG with a focus on school building.

The acronym literally corresponds to Environmental i.e. environmental, Social i.e. social and Governance i.e. corporate governance. Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are those factors that qualify an activity as sustainable. In investment decisions taking ESG factors into consideration means directing capital, one’s savings, towards companies and projects considered sustainable, i.e., for example, that respect the environment, are attentive to the inclusion and well-being of workers, favor the presence of women in administrative bodies . We talk about sustainable finance.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the opportunities offered to local authorities for efficient active debt management will be presented.

5 April 2023 at 11:30

c/o CDP office in Bologna – via Marco Emilio Lepido n.182/2

11:30 Greetings

Gianluca Manca – CDP PA Business Relations Manager

Luciano Gallo – Administrative Innovation, Public Contracts, Third Sector ANCI Emilia-Romagna

11:40 The new model for granting loans to the PA

Nicola Coco – PA Business Report

12:00 – New Green product with a subsidized rate and focus on School Building

Cristian Virgili – Central Italy PA Business Relations Manager

12:25 The opportunities for active debt management

Nicola Coco – PA Business Report

12:50 Q&A and Conclusions