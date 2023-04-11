NVIDIA’s much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode function is now officially implemented and updated with the new function[Ray Tracing: Overdrive]added in version 1.62, and supports XeSS, DLAA and other settings.

The PC version of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” update file version 1.62 introduced the[Ray Tracing: Acceleration]function, and the complete ray tracing function is presented in “Ray Tracing: Acceleration Mode” with “Path Tracing Rendering”.

However, due to the high performance requirements, this new feature is positioned as a “Technology Preview”. Currently, the graphics cards that support[Ray Tracing: Accelerated Mode]Technology Preview are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series (4070 Ti or higher) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 ( 1080p, 30 fps).

Because the technology is state-of-the-art, only the most powerful hardware available today can successfully run it. The GPU usage of[Ray Tracing: Acceleration]is staggering, so it is set to “Off” by default.

In addition, graphics cards that support ray tracing and display memory exceeding 8GB are supported, and the “Path Tracing Rendering” option is added to the screenshot of “Photograph Mode”. Because the static rendering of a single frame is different from the continuous rendering of multiple frames per second (FPS) when playing games, the path tracing rendering range supported by camera mode is wider.

In addition, the new version also adds NVIDIA DLAA, an artificial intelligence-assisted anti-aliasing mode that specifically enhances image quality. And Intel XeSS Super Sampling 1.1 (Intel XeSS) resolution doubling technology, using machine learning to provide enhanced performance and high image fidelity.

Using the RTX 4090 test, the average performance of 103.9 FPS can be achieved after the 4K resolution, the highest ray tracing, the path tracing technology preview, and the DLSS 3 performance function are enabled. Interested players can enable this function in the settings after the game is updated, and a little comparison of the screen mainly shows that the effect of ray tracing is more realistic.

source: cyberpunk.net