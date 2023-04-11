The controversy about Kanye West seems to have continued. Recently, Donda Academy, the school he founded in 2021, has two African-American female teachers named Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers. Complaints include retaliation, wrongful dismissal, discrimination and wage theft.

In an interview with The Times, Cecilia Hailey mentioned that she was very disturbed by the environment of Donda Academy. First of all, she pointed out that although the educational courses in the school did not involve any anti-Semitism or political allegations, there were obviously many restrictions, including the Holocaust. etc., many real historical events are omitted.

In addition, she has complained to the school’s senior management several times about the non-compliance of Donda Academy’s regulations on hygiene, diet, bullying, and medical treatment. The lawsuit states that Kanye West prohibits any cleaning supplies and appropriate trash cans containing chemicals, and can only use acidic water and fiber cloth to clean; in the food part, the school only provides student sushi every school day, and there are no tables. You can only eat lunch on the floor, no outside food and drinks are allowed.

Other rules include students being required to wear black attire, no utensils, no jewelry, and being restricted to the ground floor (the complaint says because Kanye West is afraid of stairs), among other things. Cecilia Hailey tried to discuss her concerns with Kanye West but was threatened not to contact him, and both were owed $2,700 in wages before being abruptly fired last month.

Chekarey Byers said: “I still love his music, I will not deny his talent, his vision of running a school sounds great, but in reality it is pure chaos, this school is run by a sick person Mental hospital.” Kanye West’s attorney Gregory K. Nelson declined to comment on the lawsuit, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.