The growth of digital payments does not stop even in Italy. In 2022 the trend continues with a 17% increase over the previous year in the average number of transactions per merchant.

In the second half of the year, the introduction of the sanction for merchants who do not accept card payments envisaged by Decree Pnrr 2 also took effect. However, this did not have such visible effects. In July, the first month after the sanctions came into force, there was a + 13.3% of the average number of transactions per merchant compared to the previous month, but with a “patchy” effect.

If for some, in fact, the push was more clear – for example those involved in music, concerts and cinema recorded a + 110.3% cashless transactions compared to June, those operating in tourism a + 54.7% and bars and restaurants + 24.2% -, for other sectors the growth was more timid. The sector of beauticians, hairdressers and barbers even recorded a 2% decline. The same also applies geographically.

Taking stock of the situation up to this point of the entire year is SumUp, the fintech specialized in cashless and digital solutions for small businesses, as part of the SumUp Cashless 2022 Payments Observatory

At the regional level, the most interesting growth was recorded by Valle d’Aosta (+ 43.5%), Lazio (+ 28.7%) and Lombardy (+ 25.4%), while for the sectors that ‘last year they pushed the accelerator on digital payments stand out taxis (+ 86.8% compared to 2021), entertainment related to music, concerts and cinema (+ 64.5%), cafes and restaurants (+ 50.5%) .