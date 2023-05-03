Dimensity 7050 suddenly released New wine in old bottle? – Mobile phone brand news

Last week we shared the news that MediaTek will hold a launch event for its flagship processor Dimensity 9200+ on May 10. Surprisingly, the new product also has Dimensity 7050, which has been quietly released. This processor will be first adopted by the Chinese brand realme, and the realme 11 Pro+ is Dimensity 7050 with 12GB RAM.

There is a reason for the name change. MediaTek relaunched the existing Dimensity 700, 800 and 900 series processors under the name of Dimensity 6000 and 7000 series. The original intention of the name change was to simplify the product line and give consumers a clearer naming system. The core technology and specifications remain basically unchanged, and the Dimensity 7050 is actually a renamed version of the Dimensity 1080.

Intermediate and high-level positioning

Dimensity 7050 uses TSMC’s 6nm process technology, consisting of two 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 high-efficiency and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 energy-saving cores, with Mali-G68 MC4 image processor, supports LPDDR5/4x RAM and UFS 3.1/2.1 Storage standards. It can handle a screen with a resolution of up to 2,520 x 1,080 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the camera supports up to 200 million pixels and 4K HDR recording.

Source: gizmochina